Number of flood victims in Pahang, Kelantan and Perak drops but climbs in Johor

KUALA LUMPUR: The number of flood victims in three states namely Pahang, Kelantan and Perak fell this evening but in Johor, the number has gone up to 148 victims.

In PAHANG, the State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) secretariat said that flood victims continue to go down in the evening to 309 victims compared with 387 victims this morning.

At the SK Kerayong PPS in Bera, nine victims are still being housed there compared with 35 victims this morning while in Temerloh, the number of victims at the Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Seri Semantan also decreased to 158 victims compared with 210 this morning.

The situation in Pekan however remained unchanged as 142 victims are still housed at the Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Sinar Mutiara PPS while only Sungai Keratong in Rompin exceeded the danger level of 11 metres (m) when it recorded a reading of 11.16 m this evening.

In KELANTAN, a total of 2,014 flood victims from 634 families in Pasir Msa are still sheltered at seven PPS this evening, a slight drop from 2,018 victims from 635 families this morning.

JPBN secretariat also informed that a total of 712 victims are still in the PPS at SK Tok Deh, SK Kedai Tanjong (47), SK Gual Periok (544), Masjid Mukim Padang Licin (69), Putat Tujoh PPS (157), SK Kubang Kual (251) and SK Sri Kiambang (234).

In PERAK, 114 victims from 29 families are placed at SMK Abd Rahman Talib (SMART) PPS in Hilir Perak; Dewan SK Slim River, Mualim and Dewan Orang Ramai Kampung Tersusun Teluk Memali in Perak Tengah as of 4 pm compared with 147 from 39 families this morning.

The JPBN secretariat said the Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Slim River PPS has been closed since 10 am today.

In JOHOR, Kota Tinggi emerged as the second district affected by the floods, resulting in the number of victims from the disaster continuing to rise to 148 victims as of 4 pm compared with 51 victims in the morning.

In a statement, JPBN, said 87 victims from 27 families from Kampung Baru Sungai Mas and Taman Desaru Utama, Bandar Penawar in the district have been evacuated to the Dewan Kampung Baru Sungai Mas PPS and the Dewan Muafakat Bandar Penawar PPS which were activated at 9.30 am.

In Segamat, two PPS are still open at Balai Raya Kampung Badak which houses 34 victims while at Balai Raya Kampung Kuala Paya PPS there were 27 victims after the two PPS were opened on Sunday and Monday.

It has been raining in all 10 districts since this morning and as of 4.15 pm this afternoon, the water levels at Sungai Muar in Kampung Awat, Segamat and Sungai Muar in Buloh Kasap, Segamat, have exceeded the warning levels of 19.89 metres and 9.02 metres respectively.-Bernama