Number of flood victims in Sarawak increases to 278 people

KUCHING: The number of flood victims in Kuching, Bau and Siburan districts has increased to 278 people, involving 65 families, this morning compared to 127 people (31 families) yesterday.

According to the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) secretariat, as of this morning, six flood relief centres (PPS) have been opened to accommodate the victims.

They are at Surau Nur Hidayah Kampung Batu Kitang Jaya in Kuching, which houses the highest number of victims, involving 124 people from 26 families .

The other PPS in Kuching are at SJK Chuang Hua Batu Kawa (76 victims from 17 families) and Dewan Serbaguna Batu Kitang Jaya (22 victims from five families ).

In Bau, the PPS are at Dewan Datuk Seri Mohammad Hamdan, Bau Fire and Rescue Station (20 victims from eight families) and Balai Raya Kampung Opar (nine victims from two families).

In Siburan, the PPS is at Dewan Serbaguna Kampung Mundai, with 27 victims from seven families.

Floods hit Kuching and Bau following continuous rain for the past few days. -Bernama