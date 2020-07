ALOR GAJAH: The number of officers and enforcement personnel of the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) will be increased following the current technological challenges other than the widening scope of duties.

Its deputy Minister, Datuk Rosol Wahid said there were only 2,300 KPDNHEP officers and enforcement members nationwide, to date.

He said with the development of technology ‘at our finger tips’ more enforcers were needed including from the professional group to prepare a knowledgeable manpower in facing any possibility including related to law and enforcement.

‘’Until to date, from 30 to 40 per cent of our officers comprise the professional group, and there are some among them with qualifications from abroad including in accountancy, finance, engineering and others.

‘’The number of enforcement personnel is still not enough at the moment. We will increase following the current needs because the population is increasing, besides numerous issues arising and the increasing workload,’’ he said.

He was talking to reporters after opening a training graduation ceremony for 37 New Enforcement Officers in Tanjung Bidara, near here, today.

Meanwhile, he said the ministry was prepared to face any possibility in the light of the third wave of Covid-19 and gave his assurance that basic food items and face masks were adequate nationwide.

‘’This includes the food supply needs for the Hari Raya Aidiladha celebration. The price of chicken is becoming more stable, namely, dropping to about RM5.90 a kilogramme as compared to prior to this when it touched RM9 a kilogramme,’’ he added. -Bernama