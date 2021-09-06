Number of medical tourists to South Korea dips 76.5 per cent in 2020 amid pandemic

SEOUL: The number of medical tourists to South Korea tumbled nearly 77 percent in 2020 from a year earlier amid the coronavirus pandemic, data showed Monday.

Roughly 117,100 foreign patients visited South Korea last year, down a whopping 76.5 percent from some 497,500 a year earlier, Yonhap news agenccy citing data from the Korea Health Industry Development Institute.

Seoul Asan Medical Centre, one of South Korea's five major hospitals, was no exception. The general hospital in southeastern Seoul saw the number of foreign patients tumble 41 percent on-year to some 11,800 last year. it added.

In 2018, Seoul Asan Medical Centre received about 18,000 foreign patients, with the number hitting a record high of 20,025 a year later.

An industry source said the number of foreigners visiting South Korea for medical treatment nose-dived last year due to strict restrictions on cross-border movements and entry curbs amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Watchers believe the situation unlikely to improve much this year amid the continued outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

In the first five months of this year, the number of foreign patients at Seoul Asan Medical Centre totaled 5,348, slightly less than half the full-year tally for last year. -Bernama