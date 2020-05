PETALING JAYA: While the number of new Covid-19 cases has dropped significantly in areas under the enhanced movement control order (EMCO), the threat of a full-blown outbreak in these areas still exists.

The situation in these areas has the potential to grow into a “large fire”, virologist Datuk Dr Lam Sai Kit said.

To reduce the number of infections, he said, the government has to step up its efforts to combat the virus, and imposing the EMCO is the right way to do it.

Lam said although the number of Covid-19 cases in the cluster appears small, there is potential for the infection to spread based on the types of dwellings in these areas and the work local residents engage in, adding apartment units in the affected areas are mostly small, leaving little or no room for social distancing.

The residents, many of whom are foreigners, are usually in low-paying daily-rated jobs, requiring them to work in large groups.

“It is best to pay special attention to these areas, like the Malaysian Mansion, even though the number (of infections) is relatively low now.”

He said the country must learn from the Singapore experience and not wait for the situation to become worse before taking action.

The Malaysian Medical Association agreed that it is not just about the number of positive cases.

Its president Dr N Ganabaskaran said the Health Ministry would have a better understanding of the level of risk in these hotspots and it is important for these areas to complete the 14-day period to break the transmission cycle.

“The ministry will assess the situation after studying these locations, their population density and other factors and determine whether or not they should be under an EMCO.”

Numbers drop, threat remains