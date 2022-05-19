Nur Aisyah contributes bronze in criterium

HANOI: National women’s cyclist Nur Aisyah Mohamad Zubir proved her mettle when she won the bronze medal in the criterium event at the 31st SEA Games in Hoa Binh Province, about 75km from here, today.

The 2021 national champion, who is making her debut in the SEA Games, finished the 29.6-kilometre race in a bunch finish in a time of 46 minutes 39 seconds.

The race was won by Thai rider Jutatip Maneephan while host cyclist Nguyen Thi That won the silver medal.

Two other national women riders, Jupha Som Net and Siti Nur Alia Mansor, crossed the finish line in sixth and 18th positions respectively with times of 46:39s and 46:44s.

Meanwhile, a mistake at the last minute dashed the hopes of national sprint champion Mohd Harrif Saleh to secure a medal for Malaysia the men’s 44.4km criterium.

The Terengganu Polygon Cycling Team (TSG) rider finished 17th with a time of 57: 03s, while compatriots Nur Amirull Fakhruddin Mazuki came in 19th (57: 03s) and Muhamad Nur Aiman ​​Mohd Zariff in 21st place.(57: 16s)

Host rider Quang Van Cuong won the gold, Sirironnachal Sarawut of Thailand the silver and Singaporean rider Yeo Boon Kiak the bronze. All three riders clocked 56: 13s.

Commenting on Nur Aisyah’s success in winning bronze, national cycling squad manager Firdaus Arshad said the 25-year-old’s feat was unexpected as their target in Hanoi was in the highway events, both in the women’s and men’s categories.

“She deserved to win (the bronze). If you were to look at Aisyah’s current performance, she certainly has the ability to create something (at this SEA Games,) ”he said.

Meanwhile, he hoped that the national cycling squad could produce positive results in the highway cycling events this Sunday (May 22).-Bernama