Nur Nadhirah, Ain Nurnajwa deliver gold for Perlis in second attempt

KUALA LUMPUR: The combination of Nur Nadhirah Azmi and Ain Nurnajwa Norhisham of Perlis was unstoppable when they landed the gold medal in the women’s pairs lawn bowls at the 20th Malaysia Games at the Sports Complex in Bukit Kiara here today.

The pair in their second appearance at the biennial meet routed Kedah’s Nurul Alia Fitrah Mohamad Ali and Athirah Mohd Rodzi 24-5, who took the silver.

Sarawak pair Fatin Izzati Mohamad Nizamri and Jamiah Hasbi had to be contented with the bronze after edging Dayangku Haslyn Suraya Awang Husin and Norcahaya Zakaria of Sabah, 13-11.

Speaking to reporters after the event, Ain Nurnajwa who was seen with teary eyes said she did not expect to present a gold medal to the state in her last appearance at the championship.

“I now feel my efforts have paid off as we only managed a silver in Sukma Perak in 2018, it was worth the sacrifice for the gold as I was also nursing an injury.

“The gold medal is dedicated to the team coach and manager, my parents as well as the State Sports Council, hopefully, this will lead to bigger things in my career with the national team,’ she said.

On this note, Terengganu lawn bowler Muhammad Idham Amin Ramlan was happy to secure the gold medal for his contingent.

He recorded a 21-13 victory over Johor’s Amirul Danial Abdul Rahim who won the silver while the bronze went to Mohammad Haikal Roslan of Selangor.

“Initially, I struggled to get my rhythm, and thankfully as the game progressed, things began to fall in place for my win,” he said.-Bernama