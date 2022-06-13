Nur Syaiful wins bronze in Portugal

KUALA LUMPUR: National swimmer Muhammad Nur Syaiful Zulkafli retained his bronze medal in the 50 metres (m) freestyle S5 (physical disability) at the World Para Swimming Championships 2022 in Madeira, Portugal, yesterday.

The 27-year-old athlete repeated his performance in the 2019 edition in London, United Kingdom, with a time of 33.81 seconds (s) held at the Penteada Olympic Swimming Complex.

Italian swimmer, Francesco Bocciardo collected gold with a time of 33.11s while Brazilian Samuel Da Silva De Oliveira took home the silver with a time of 33.28s.

Meanwhile, another national swimmer Zy Kher Lee ended his swim in seventh place in the men’s 100 m breaststroke SB4 (physical disability).

The 2021 Asian Youth Para Games winner in Bahrain completed his swim with a time of 2 minutes 1.89s.

The week-long championship ends on June 18.-Bernama