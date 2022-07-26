Nurse held after baby allegedly dies of physical abuse: Report

PETALING JAYA: An eight-month-old baby boy died after he was allegedly physically abused by his mother in Sungai Siput, Perak yesterday, NST reports.

Perak police chief Commissioner Datuk Mior Faridalathrash Wahid said police were alerted about the incident at 7.10am.

Mior Faridalathrash said the victim was found unconscious and pronounced dead upon arrival at Sungai Siput Hospital.

“A post-mortem on the victim’s body conducted at the Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital in Ipoh found injuries on his body believed to have been caused by blunt objects,“ he reportedly told reporters after his working visit to Pangkor Island today.

Mior Faridalathrash said the victim’s mother, 30, who is a nurse was detained to facilitate investigations.

The victim was under the care of his divorced mother for the past six months, he added.

The case was being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.