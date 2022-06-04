Nurse loses over RM20,000 in investment scam

KUANTAN: A nurse has lost more than RM20,000 after falling prey to an online investment scam.

Pahang Commercial Crime Investigation Department acting chief DSP Yap Huat Tian said the 44-year-old woman was attracted to a share investment scheme offer advertised on the TikTok application on May 20.

He said the victim had decided to join an investment package that required her to pay RM250 and was promised to receive RM7,800 in investment returns within eight to 12 hours.

“The victim had made six transactions amounting to RM20,130 into several bank accounts given by the suspect from May 29 to Thursday (June 2).

“However, the woman felt she was cheated when she was asked to pay another RM5,620,” he said in a statement today.

Yap said the victim lodged a report at the Temerloh police station yesterday and the case was being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code.-Bernama