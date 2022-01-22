NUTP hopes no hidden conditions in allowing teacher to engage in politics

KUALA LUMPUR: The National Union of the Teaching Profession (NUTP) hopes there are no hidden conditions in the new circular which will be issued on permission for school teachers and staff of the Community Development Department (KEMAS) nationwide to engage in politics.

NUTP secretary-general Wang Heng Suan, in a statement today said it also hoped the government would allow classroom teachers who were in grade DG52 and DG54 (time-based) to be actively involved.

“As such, NUTP hopes all methods and guides which will be issued together with the new circular will be clear and easily understood so that teachers who are active in politics do not (unknowingly) go against regulations or conditions which have been set,” he said in the statement.

Today, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced that the Cabinet had decided that school teachers and KEMAS personnel nationwide would be allowed to engage in politics with immediate effect.

Wang said NUTP hoped that teachers who had submitted applications and were active in politics were satisfied with the recent announcement, while also reminding them to give priority to their primary role as educators.-Bernama