NZ Foreign Minister Mahuta makes maiden visit to M’sia from Aug 6 to 9

PUTRAJAYA: Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Abdullah will host his counterpart from New Zealand, Nanaia Mahuta(pix), in conjunction with her working visit to Malaysia from Aug 6 to 9.

This is Mahuta’s first visit to Malaysia since assuming her current post in November 2020.

Malaysia’s Foreign Ministry, in a statement Saturday, said both ministers are scheduled to meet and exchange views on various bilateral, regional and international issues of common interest.

One of the priorities in their discussion include exploring suitable bilateral mechanism to strengthen existing strong ties further.

Mahuta is also scheduled to meet the Minister of Rural Development Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid to exchange views on cooperation relating to indigenous communities.

“The visit signifies Malaysia’s commitment to establish closer cooperation with New Zealand.

“In addition, it also offers a good opportunity for both countries to further explore more potential multifaceted collaborations for mutual benefits,” the statement read.-Bernama