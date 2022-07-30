Obesity is the mother of all illnesses, M’sians told to eat right

PETALING JAYA: Malaysians have been told to eat right and achieve a healthy weight to lower the risks of serious health complications, NST reports.

Deputy Health Minister Datuk Dr Noor Azmi Ghazali said this referring to the recent fact that 50% of the nation’s population is obese.

“Obesity is the mother of all illnesses and it leads to problems such as diabetes and heart diseases.

“We have to act fast. We have to watch what we eat, monitor blood pressure levels and follow doctor’s advice on how to lose weight.

“Bariatric surgery will be recommended to those who are severely obese and have non-communicable diseases. It assists one to lose weight and boost their health.

“It is done via an endoscopic procedure, which is simple, fast and precise and takes about two hours. A patient’s recovery rate is quick and they can be discharged soon after,“ he reportedly said yesterday.