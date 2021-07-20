Obscene jokes at PPV: Police investigate woman’s claims

JOHOR BAHRU: Police are investigating allegations that a member of the security personnel at the Persada International Convention Centre Covid-19 vaccination centre (PPV) had made obscene jokes and gestures aimed at a woman who came for her appointment on Saturday (July 17).

Johor Bahru Selatan district police chief Mohd Padzli Mohd Zain said in a statement today a police report was lodged on the same day at 4.56 pm.

The case is being investigated under Section 509 of the Penal Code for uttering words or performing a gesture intended to insult the modesty of a person.

A woman through a Facebook post claimed that the security personnel made obscene jokes and gestures to her when she came to the vaccination centre to get her Covid-19 jab. — Bernama