KUALA LUMPUR: The month of Ramadan is fast approaching and the Muslims in the country are set to welcome the fasting month in a different atmosphere as it will be observed during the third phase of the Movement Control Order (MCO) which is scheduled to end on April 28.

The date for the sighting of the new moon to determine the beginning of fasting for Muslims in the country has been fixed for tomorrow (April 23) which is also 29 Syaaban 1441 Hijrah.

Interestingly, Ramadan this year will be observed while practising the new normal, including e-bazaar concept replacing the physical Ramadan bazaars to combat the spread of the Covid-19 outbreak, and even if the MCO period is not extended, this year’s situation will certainly remain different.

In addition, there will be no congregational Tarawih prayers at the surau or mosques throughout Ramadan as it is one of the precautionary measures to break the chain of the Covid-19 outbreak.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah at a press conference yesterday said community compliance with the MCO was crucial in helping the government reduce the Covid-19 infection in the country.

Despite the declining trend of Covid-19 infections in the country, Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said it does not mean that the public can stop complying with the MCO.

Yesterday, Ismail Sabri, who is also the Minister of Defence, warned that all directives still stand and it is the responsibility of everyone to remain compliant.

He said this good development should be viewed positively so that we could perservere in complying with the MCO and every other instruction issued by the government,

Our level of compliance with the directives will determine whether there is a need to extend the MCO beyond April 28 and we should take a lesson from Singapore where its has to extend its partial lockdown or circuit breaker measures for another four weeks until June 1.

Therefore, it is important for us to play a role in preventing the spread of the Covid-19 infection and at the same time appreciate the front line personnel who have been working tirelessly and continuously in carrying out their responsibilities.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin expressed his appreciation to Malaysian front line personnel for their tireless efforts in combating the Covid-19 pandemic and in doing so bringing world recognition.

Surely, for the foreseeable future we will all continue to be tested and must support each other in this fight against Covid-19. -Bernama