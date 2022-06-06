OCBC Bank launches ‘GROW’ programme to nurture millennials to become holistic bankers

PETALING JAYA: OCBC Bank (Malaysia) Bhd has introduced a millennials-centred programme to build forward-looking young adults into all-rounders in banking.

The GROW programme – short for Graduate Rotations for Optimal Work-experience – puts young talents through a rigorous three-month journey with the bank’s retail banking division before their confirmation. It offers milliennials rotational exposure across the various areas of retail banking to inculcate a sense of holistic banking, equipping them with skills that centre on wealth management and home loans, going well beyond a focus on non-human-dependent dimensions such as digital.

OCBC Bank managing director and head of consumer financial services Anne Leh expects that millennials will welcome the opportunity to develop their capabilities and expand their skills across multiple roles through the rotational exposure that is made available. The exposure will serve both to provide them with the required knowledge of banking practices that cannot be digitalised, including advisory, and to understand their own inclinations, aptitudes and strengths as well.

“This is part of our quest to augment customer service through dynamic people building. We see the days of bankers specialising all too quickly in single tasks, from day one, as being numbered. This is because no single area of banking today can stand alone; every discipline affects the other, and it does take time for one to get to know where their own talents and passions lie. Our GROW programme for young talents will set the tone for what is to come.

“The programme allows millennials to hone their skills over a period of three months before being assessed to see where exactly their strengths lie. The candidates are guided to fulfill several KPI before being able to move beyond the probation period,” she said in a statement today.

OCBC Bank has been actively recruiting fresh graduates and looks to continue the trend especially for itswealth management, sustainability and digital banking endeavours. In line with this, the bank is looking to offer a competitive pay package to attract the millennials to the GROW programme.