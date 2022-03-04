OCM urges ASTAF to immediately resolve country's sepak takraw crisis

KUALA LUMPUR: The Olympic Council of Malaysia (OCM) has called on the Asian Sepaktakraw Federation (ASTAF) to immediately put an end to the sepak takraw crisis in the country involving two parent bodies of the traditional sport.

Currently, the Malaysian Sepaktakraw Association (PSM) and the Malaysian Sepaktakraw Confederation (MSC) are both approved entities by the Sports Commissioner's Office (PJS), but ASTAF has yet to decide which of the two will be its affiliate member.

OCM president Tan Sri Mohamad Norza Zakaria said if the crisis was prolonged, it could disrupt the development of the sport in Malaysia.

“I appeal to ASTAF to make the best decision in looking at the scenario of sepak takraw development in the country, and also more towards creating an amicable situation rather than a divisive one.

“Whatever the decision is of international associations, let it be in Asia or at the world level, they (local association) will be the OCM affiliate, because our criteria is very clear, that whoever wants to be the OCM affiliate needs to get the recognition of the world or Asian body,“ he said.

He said this when met at the Sponsorship Agreement Signing Ceremony between the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) and Petronas at Academy Badminton Malaysia (ABM) in Bukit Kiara here today.

Mohamad Norza said so far, the OCM had not received an application from the MSC to become one of its affiliates, as the association needed the approval of ASTAF first.

“Currently, OCM still recognises PSM until it no longer remains as an affiliate, and we will make the new decision depending on its latest position as informed by ASTAF. For us, so far, PSM is still an affiliate member of OCM,“ he said.

Yesterday, PSM was reported to have settled the cost of the ASTAF disciplinary panel hearing session amounting to US$ 15,000 (RM63,886.25) which was a condition set by ASTAF to consider the re-entry of PSM as one of its affiliate members.

However, on the same day, ASTAF president Abdul Halim Kader in a statement from the Asian parent body said: It would not be far-fetched for me to say MSC seems to have one foot in the ASTAF house already.

The statement was issued by Abdul Halim after confirming that PJS and the Ministry of Youth and Sports supported the MSC's application to become a member of ASTAF.

Malaysian sepak takraw plunged into a crisis after ASTAF removed PSM in May 2021, following the action of its president Datuk Seri Ahmad Ismail, in his capacity as ASTAF deputy president, in sending a letter to the Olympic Council of Asia and International Olympic Committee on Feb 24 last year.

Ahmad, better known as ‘Tok Mat’, then relinquished his post in PSM in June last year, followed by various efforts by PSM aimed at regaining its membership in ASTAF.

However, ASTAF early this month stressed that it would not accept PSM as an affiliate member.

Following that, the Sports Commissioner allowed MSC to get the trust of ASTAF and ISTAF to be Malaysia's representative in sepak takraw on the international stage.-Bernama