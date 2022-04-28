Oct 19 trial for radio DJ charged with trafficking

KUALA LUMPUR: The High Court here today fixed three days beginning Oct 19 for trial of a radio DJ charged with trafficking 374.6 grammes of cannabis.

Judge Datuk Muhammad Jamil Hussin set Oct 19, 20 and 31 for the trial after lawyer representing Ismahalil Hamzah, Datuk Ahmad Zaharil Muhaiyar applied for a hearing date when the case came up for mention today.

Deputy public prosecutor Norashikin Ibrahim informed the court that the prosecution planned to call six to seven people as witnesses.

“In today’s proceedings, the prosecution has also submitted documents related to the trial to the defence,“ she said.

Ismahalil, 49, pleaded not guilty to trafficking the drugs at a house in Jalan Semarak, Wangsa Maju, here at 5.35 pm on Aug 27, 2021.

He was charged under Section 39B(1)(A) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, punishable under Section 39B(2) of the same act and read together with Section 34 of the Penal Code which provides for the mandatory death sentence, upon conviction.-Bernama