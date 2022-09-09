Oct 5 case management for Rosmah’s appeal against graft conviction, jail sentence

PUTRAJAYA: Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor’s (pix) appeal against her conviction, 10 years jail sentence and RM970 million fine for corruption involving RM1.25 billion hybrid solar project for 369 rural schools in Sarawak, is set for case management on Oct 5.

Her lawyer, Datuk Akberdin Abdul Kader, when contacted, confirmed the case management date.

The case management would be held before a Court of Appeal deputy registrar.

On Sept 1, Kuala Lumpur High Court Judge Mohamed Zaini Mazlan found Rosmah, the wife of former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak, guilty of three charges of corruption and sentenced her to 10 years in jail for each of the charges and all three prison terms will run concurrently.

The judge also fined her RM970 million and if Rosmah, 70, failed to pay the fine, she will be liable to a total of 30 years in jail.

Rosmah was accused of one count of soliciting RM187.5 million and two counts of receiving bribes totalling RM6.5 million from Jepak Holdings former managing director Saidi Abang Samsudin.

The High Court, however, granted her a stay of execution of the imprisonment term and fine pending her appeal to the Court of Appeal.

Rosmah subsequently filed an appeal against her conviction and sentence on Sept 2. In her notice of appeal, she said she was not satisfied with the overall decision of the High Court Judge and wanted to appeal against his decision.

She is also appealing against the High Court’s decision to turn down her application to disqualify Mohamed Zaini from hearing and deciding on her case.

In his judgment, Justice Mohamed Zaini held that Rosmah’s defence was just denial and that the RM6.5 million was indeed for her and that she received the money at her residence in Jalan Langgak Duta and Seri Perdana.-Bernama