KUALA LUMPUR: The Office of Tun Abdullah Ahmad Badawi(pix) today refuted the viral social media post claiming that the country’s fifth Prime Minister had died this morning.

In a statement, it said Tun Abdullah, or fondly known as Pak Lah, is in good health with his family around.

“The Office will take legal action against those spreading the fake news. It is also hoped that members of the public can verify the information they received with the relevant authority before spreading it in order to avoid confusion,” the statement said.

The fake news claiming that Tun Abdullah had died went viral on social media today.-Bernama