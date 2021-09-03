Officer of govt agency in remand over RM5,000 bribe

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MAAC) today obtained an order to remand for seven days an officer of a government agency who allegedly solicited and received bribe of RM5,000 from an advertisement company.

The order against the 44-year-old officer was issued by deputy registrar Saidatul Akmar Suberi at the Magistrate’s Court here.

According to a MACC source, the officer was alleged to have solicited the bribe in exchange for helping the company to obtain project for supply of stickers to the agency.

The case is being investigated under Section 17 (a) of the MACC Act. -Bernama