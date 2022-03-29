Official welcoming ceremony for PM in Doha

DOHA: An official welcoming ceremony for Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob(pix) was held at Qatar’s Amiri Diwan here this morning in conjunction with his three-day official visit to Qatar.

Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani greeted Ismail Sabri upon arrival at the Amiri Diwan at 11 am local time.

The national anthems of the two countries were then played before the two leaders began the inspection of the Guards of Honour mounted by Amiri Guards.

The Amiri Diwan is the seat of rule of the State of Qatar. It is the sovereign body and the administrative office of the Amir of Qatar.

After the official welcoming ceremony, Ismail Sabri and the Malaysian delegation also had an audience with the Amir before they proceeded to a luncheon hosted by the Amir in honour of the visiting Prime Minister.

This is Ismail Sabri’s first official visit to Qatar after being sworn in as Malaysia’s 9th Prime Minister in August last year. He arrived here on Saturday.

The Malaysian delegation includes Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Abdullah, Senior Minister of International Trade and Industry Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali, Rural Development Minister Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid, Deputy Works Minister Datuk Arthur Joseph Kurup and Malaysian Ambassador to Qatar Zamshari Shaharan.

The Prime Minister will hold a press conference with the Malaysian media at the St Regis Hotel before departing for Dubai later today.-Bernama