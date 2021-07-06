Offshore workers bemoan new SOP

PETALING JAYA: One would assume that the safest place to be when there is a pandemic is in the middle of the sea.

However, the Health Ministry thinks otherwise. Oil rig workers and seamen are now required to undergo a 14-day quarantine period every time they are on shore leave, leaving them little time to spend with their loved ones.

To compound the matter, many of them do not get paid in the two weeks they are under quarantine, according to 31-year-old seaman Mohamad Firdaus Kamaruzaman.

The same restrictions have been in place in Sarawak and Sabah for a year and has now been extended to other states such as Kelantan and Terengganu.

“The ever-changing SOP has been a mental strain on offshore workers,” said offshore paramedic Aja Maidin Mohd Ibrahim, 37.

Aja Maidin said he now gets to spend only five days at home during each shore leave period instead of 21 days like he used to, taking into account the travel time from Terengganu where he works to his home in Penang.

“The fact that my wife is in the late stage of lung cancer has made it even more stressful for me,” he added.

“It breaks my heart knowing that she will have to wait longer for me all by herself.”

Aja Maidin calculated that based on a three-week rotation, he would spend 193 days of the year on the oil rig, 130 in quarantine, leaving only 42 days to spend with his wife.

Before the new guidelines were introduced, all offshore workers were required to be screened for Covid-19 and those who tested negative

were allowed to return home immediately.

Under the new guidelines, quarantine at designated facilities is mandatory for everyone, regardless of their test results.

An online petition launched last week to get the government to review the new guidelines garnered more than 8,000 signatures as of

yesterday, according to Mohamad Firdaus.

He said those who work on board ships usually take three-month contracts. Under the new requirements, they get paid only for two months.

Oil rig technician Amirol Ahmad Tarmizi, 30, said about 10% of his colleagues have quit because they cannot cope with the extended periods of separation from their loved ones.

He recounted a heartbreaking story of a colleague who arrived too late for his mother’s funeral.

Malaysian Employers Federation president Datuk Dr Syed Hussain Syed Husman said the quarantine period for offshore workers should be reduced from 14 days to 10 days, and it should be done only prior to returning to work.

“They are isolated in their oil rig platforms or vessels anyway, so the risk of them being infected is very low,” he pointed out.

Citing other examples, he said offshore workers in Scotland have been exempted from quarantine and the practice boosts morale among them.

Syed Hussain said a vaccination drive for offshore workers under the Partnership Industrial Covid-19 Immunisation Programme should be initiated as soon as possible.

“This will eliminate the need for quarantine and thus save time for them. They can then spend more time with their loved ones. This will ensure a better work-life balance and reduce the mental stress of being away for a prolonged period.”

Syed Hussain added that working on oil rigs and seagoing vessels requires a high level of competency, experience and fitness.

“A small human error could end with lives lost,” he said, adding that it was essential that steps are taken to ensure that they remain physically fit and mentally alert.