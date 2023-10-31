OhBear Cars to promote Taiwan

TO expand the attraction of Malaysian tourists to Taiwan, the Taiwan Tourism Administration KL office launched the “2023 Taiwan OhBear Cars” on Friday.

At the launch, held at LaLaport Bukit Bintang City Centre, the organisation invited everyone “to pay attention to Taiwan's latest travel themes and participate in a social media giveaway, for a chance to win free round-trip tickets to Taiwan”.

Taiwan Tourism Administration KL office director Abe Chou, stated that the three-month thematic car promotion campaign launched in post-pandemic Malaysia was to encourage Malaysian tourists to choose Taiwan as their priority travel destination in 2024.

Starting this month, 200 specially-designed OhBear Cars will roam the streets of the Klang Valley area in Malaysia.

The cars are wrapped in three designs by local artist and “Top 10 Outstanding Young Malaysian & World Creative Art Master” Stanley Goh.

He expressed his hope that Malaysians, upon seeing the three different OhBear Car designs, would feel the vibrant and fun-filled experiences of Taiwan travel.

He designed the car body wraps with the themes “Railway Tourism”, “Taiwan's Hot Springs” and “Muslim-Friendly”.

Railway Tourism combines Taiwan's traditional blue train with the deep blue Pacific Ocean, colourful hot air balloons, and the brilliant golden daylily flower sea in Hualien, “providing Malaysian friends with a joyful and comfortable atmosphere for traveling in Eastern Taiwan.

Taiwan’s Hot Springs utilises Taiwan's hot springs and beautiful spring cherry blossoms “to attract Malaysian friends to experience the beauty, romance, and relaxation of Taiwan's springtime.

Muslim-Friendly focuses on the lantern experience that Southeast Asian tourists enjoy, “along with features such as the Pingxi Line Railway and the Houtong Cat Village, inviting Muslim friends to travel in Taiwan”.

Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Malaysia deputy head Dr Joy Yen stated that Malaysia is an important source of inbound tourists for Taiwan.

From January to August this year, the number of Malaysian tourists visiting Taiwan exceeded 250,000.

“Malaysian tourists have discovered three main advantages of travelling to Taiwan – a safe society, convenient transportation and friendly and hospitable people, which allow them to explore the beauty of Taiwan comfortably.

“Currently, the Taiwan Tourism Administration KL office is promoting the ‘Taiwan the Lucky Land’ campaign, offering international travellers to participate in a lucky draw and get a chance to win a travel prize worth NT$5,000 (RM734). Taiwan welcomes more friends from Malaysia to travel to Taiwan and enjoy these blessings.”