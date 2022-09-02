Oil prices drop as US dollar jumps

NEW YORK: Oil prices fell on Thursday amid strength in the US dollar, reported Xinhua.

The West Texas Intermediate for October delivery lost US$2.94, or 3.3 per cent, to settle at US$86.61 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude for November delivery decreased US$3.28, or 3.4 per cent, to close at US$92.36 a barrel on the London ICE Futures Exchange.

Fears that a slowing global economy would dampen fuel demand continued to weigh on the market.

A marked rise in the US dollar also presented a headwind. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, surged 0.92 per cent to 109.6930 in late trading on Thursday. Historically, the price of oil is inversely related to the price of the US dollar.

Traders also digested data on US fuel stockpiles.

The US Energy Information Administration reported Wednesday that the nation's crude oil inventories decreased by 3.3 million barrels during the week ending Aug 26. Analysts surveyed by S&P Global Commodity Insights had expected a fall of 1.9 million barrels in US crude supplies. -Bernama