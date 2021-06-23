Old gadgets given new purpose

PETALING JAYA: The shift to home learning has given old digital gadgets a new lease of life.

Devices normally used for business such as desktop computers and laptops are being remanufactured and repurposed to be rented out to students who cannot afford to own one.

Since the closure of schools caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, the strategy is seen as a way to enable home learning for underprivileged children who do not own such devices.

The National Tech Association of Malaysia (Pikom) chairman Danny Lee said the initiative is an extension of the rental or leasing strategy already widely practised in business. “Rather than own such assets, some companies prefer to rent them,” he told theSun.

Lee agreed that remanufacturing used devices will help to overcome the shortage of desktops and laptops for use by schoolchildren.

“This can be part of a company’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative. If the government offers incentives, more companies will be encouraged to do it,” he said.

Apart from lending a hand to underprivileged children, Lee said, repurposing computers will also encourage recycling.

One company that remanufactures and repurpose computers as a social enterprise is Rentwise Sdn Bhd. (Remanufacturing is the process of restoring a device to its original specifications using reusable, repaired or new parts.)

Its enterprise director, Lanz Boo, told theSun the company has been repurposing “retired” business-grade computers since its inception 19 years ago.

He pointed out that there are many advantages to repurposing old computers for use by schoolchildren. “For a start, the small screen of a smartphone is barely conducive for online learning, given that classroom content is largely text-based,” he said.

Boo said investing in laptops designed for the average consumer is also not a good idea. “They come with only a one-year warranty and are not that durable,” he said.

Repurposing computers is also a plus for the environment.

The manufacturing process accounts for 85% of a computer’s carbon footprint within its lifetime. On the other hand the repurposing process reduces it by up to 75%.

Bangi MP Dr Ong Kian Ming agreed that businesses should be encouraged to get involved in reusing old digital devices.

Rather than wait for the government to deliver on its promise to distribute 150,000 laptops and tablets to underprivileged students, businesses could make it their CSR project to rent repurposed computers for use by these students, he said in a statement.

“The federal and state governments can help by offering tax deductions to individuals and companies that donate their old devices for repurposing and those that rent out such gadgets.”

Parent Action Group for Education chairman Datin Noor Azimah Abdul Rahim said a multi-prong approach is essential to get computers to every school-going child in the underprivileged community.

“Even if all the 150,000 laptops promised by the government are delivered, there will still be a severe shortage of learning devices,” she told theSun.

She said the Education Ministry should offer to fund projects by companies such as Rentwise to ensure those in the B40 community will not have to rent computers.

She said corporations could also help by donating their used devices to district education offices for repair and repurposing by Rentwise so that they can be used by the schoolchildren.

“Many stumbling blocks remain so proper planning is necessary. An education council must be set up to seek feedback from stakeholders and experts to come up with a proper plan for remote education,” Azimah added.