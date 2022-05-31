Old mortar bomb found in Kepong inert, not dangerous: Police

KUALA LUMPUR: An old bomb found by construction workers working at Jalan Taman Pusat Kepong here noon today was no longer active nor dangerous.

Sentul district police chief ACP Beh Eng Lai said the bomb’s status was confirmed by the Kuala Lumpur contingent headquarters bomb disposal unit that rushed to the location after receiving a MERS 999 call from the public at 12.30 pm regarding the discovery of an object thought to be an old bomb.

“The bomb disposal officer confirmed the object discovered in the drain to be a white 40mm mortar practice bomb that usually was used in military training, believed to be from the World War II period.

“The bomb has been taken to the Kuala Lumpur contingent headquarters for further action,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Beh reminded the public to contact the Sentul district police headquarters operations room at 03-40482222 if they found any suspicious object and not to take any action on their own to avoid any untoward incidents.

The public is also advised to not speculate and cause public concern.-Bernama