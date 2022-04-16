Old video of kids riding 'basikal lajak' in Lekas making the rounds: Police

SEREMBAN: Police said a 44-second viral video on Facebook showing a group of kids riding ‘basikal lajak’ (illegally modified bicycles) dangerously on the Kajang-Seremban Highway (Lekas) today is an old clip.

Seremban district police chief ACP Nanda Maarof said a check found that the incident was believed to have occurred in September 2019 around 1 pm at Kilometre (KM) 39 to KM 40 on the highway.

“The incident happened near the entrance towards Ampangan, here, showed about 10 children riding basikal lajak while performing dangerous stunts.

“The Seremban District Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Division often conducts enforcement and monitoring at the location of basikal lajak activities and found that these activities have decreased,“ he said in a statement here tonight.

He said PDRM would take stern action on traffic offences, including basikal lajak activities according to Rule 35 (2) and Rule 35 (3) LN165/59 where the bicycle being ridden is installed with front and rear lights that can be seen within a reasonable distance.

He explained that under Rule 42 (1) LN165/59, no one can ride a bicycle on the road unless it is equipped with brakes that operate separately on both tyres and have bells.

Nanda said legal action could also be taken against parents and guardians under Section 33 of the Child Act 2001 for leaving their children without reasonable supervision which could result in a fine not exceeding RM20,000 or imprisonment not exceeding five years or both, if convicted.

“PDRM advises all parties to be more responsible when using the road and abide by the existing rules to prevent any untoward incidents and to ensure public order is always maintained,“ he said.-Bernama