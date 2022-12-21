OldTown plans to open 50 new outlets in 2023

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s Kopitiam Asia Pacific Sdn Bhd or famously known as OldTown Kopitiam has planned for further expansion and targets to open 50 new franchise outlets in 2023.

Chief executive officer Dawn Liew said that currently OldTown has 165 outlets in Malaysia and 19 other outlets in Indonesia, Singapore and Hong Kong.

“We are looking for more entrepreneurs to join our business and be part of the OldTown franchisee.

“As a franchisor, we will support our franchisees with professional training, site selection guidance, design and concept, operation management support, new product development, supply chain support, new business opening support and advertising and promotions initiatives,” she said during the ‘Apa Khabar Malaysia’ programme on Bernama TV on Dec 21.

Liew also said there are many other benefits for entrepreneurs to join its team as a franchisee.

“Our kopitiam has a good reputation operating throughout the years and our kopitiam is also certified halal by the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim).

“Our business involves food handling and preparation and is easy to operate and manage, and has a versatile menu selection,” she added. - Bernama