Oldtown White Coffee to introduce three Menu Rahmah meals Thursday

KUALA LUMPUR: Old Town White Coffee will introduce three different Menu Rahmah meals priced at RM4.50 and RM5 at all its branches nationwide beginning this Thursday.

Kopitiam Asia Pacific chief development officer Deric Yeo said the three meals are Nasi Lemak Rahmah, Nasi Lemak Rahmah with Sausage, and Nasi Lemak Rahmah with Minced Chicken, served with lime juice.

“Everyone will be able to enjoy this menu because we would not be able to identify who are from B40 households...the menu will be available in all outlets nationwide,” he said when met after Bernama TV’s Apa Khabar Malaysia programme, here today.

To make the menu a success, he said they had to undergo various processes to get the right recipe to ensure the meals are healthy, adding that ingredients used are halal so that it can be served to all races.

He said that preparation for the Menu Rahmah meal was the same as other meals in ensuring that the nutritional value is maintained, though the price of the Menu Rahmah meal is much cheaper.

Deric said Oldtown White Coffee will also introduce a healthier menu starting this year by introducing a plant-based meal that is rich in protein and fiber.

“This does not mean that we will change the existing menus. We are just adding another category for those with more health concern.

“Currently, we are working with a company (Future Food Sdn Bhd) that provides plant-based meat containing more protein and has higher fiber than plants,“ he said.

Meanwhile, he said, Old Town White Coffee will offer a plant-based ‘chicken popcorn’ meal at the K-pop girl group Blackpink’s concert at Bukit Jalil next month.

“We will have a kiosk to provide food for Black Pink fans before they enter the hall. We want them to have some comfort food while enjoying the concert,“ he said. -Bernama