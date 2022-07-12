Omesti in joint venture to provide diagnostic and screening services

PETALING JAYA: Technology group Omesti Bhd is expanding its portfolio of healthcare activities by entering into a joint venture to provide diagnostic and screening services.

Omesti Holdings Bhd and 360 Medic Holdings Sdn Bhd, a company involved in the operation of clinics and other medical facilities, will form Aurora 360 Sdn Bhd, the joint-venture company that will set up and operate diagnostic and screening centres. The first centre is expected to be launched in Aurora Place, Bukit Jalil, Kuala Lumpur.

The screening services to be provided by the centre include ultrasound, MRI, CT scan, X-ray, bone marrow densitometry test, mammogram, stress test, biochemistry test, and immunoassay test.

Omesti executive director Gerard Monteiro said in a statement Aurora 360 will be able to leverage the considerable expertise and resources of 360 Medic Holdings, combined with its technology expertise, helping to further increase Omesti’s footprint in the healthcare sector.

“Going forward, our mission is to leverage our technology expertise and track record to help bring digitalisation in the healthcare space, putting the patient and consumer at the heart of the ecosystem. This can benefit the entire medical requirements chain, with services ranging from e-consultations with medical professionals to diagnosis, through to prescription issue and fulfilment, follow-up consultation and purchase of general medical supplies,” added Monteiro.

This latest initiative follows Omesti’s earlier expansion into the healthcare sector through its investment in the Bemed Group of companies, which operates a chain of pharmacies in the Klang Valley area.