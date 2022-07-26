OMS Group’s fifth cableship lainched in Dunkirk

PETALING JAYA: Engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services provider OMS Group (OMSG) has launched CS Cable Vigilance (pix), a 5,448 gross tonnage deepwater cable repair and laying vessel, in Dunkirk, France, the fifth cableship in its fleet, which accounts for 10% of the global cableship fleet.

CS Cable Vigilance is only the third cableship completed in the last five years and the project is in line with the global need to meet the demands of telecommunication operators (telco) and technology company systems.

OMSG chairman Datuk Lim Soon Foo said the group has heavily invested in the expansion of its fixed assets to keep up with the needs of its telco and over-the-top (OTT) customers.

OMSG group CEO and managing director Ronnie Lim said CS Cable Vigilance is a valuable asset in the global subsea cable system market today and will be used in the near term for repairing cable systems in the Atlantic.

“With the growth in international bandwidth consumption and the growth in data centre to data centre processing communication, we expect consistent growth for our services and assets,” he said in a statement today.

During the event, OMSG CEO Emmanuel Delanoue expressed his satisfaction that the vessel was delivered on schedule. “To improve recycling and thus reduce garbage volume, CS Cable Vigilance has been fitted with the latest garbage management technology, including higher efficiency water treatment equipment,” he said.

OMSG deputy group CEO Richard Sun said: “When we embarked on this project back in the second half of 2021, we foresaw the challenges caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and supply chain disruptions. With the tireless efforts of our suppliers, Louis Dreyfus Armateurs and Remontowa, we have met the targeted launch and led the renewal of the cableship maintenance fleet.”

Part of the retrofit of the vessel involved replacing the heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems with a reversible chiller unit able to generate heating capacity with reduced energy consumption. Additionally, it has a free-cooling system and light-emitting diode lighting system to reduce overall energy consumption and the design has been optimised to maintain the operational capabilities of larger cableships with a smaller platform.

The launch was witnessed by the minister counsellor from the embassy of Malaysia in Paris, France, Abdullah Ma’amor Ibrahim.

“OMSG will be the first Malaysian company that will serve as a key partner in enhancing telcos and OTT globally,” Abdullah said at the launch.

OMSG provides EPC services to install and maintain subsea fibre optic cable systems, cable landing stations, land dark-fibre and data centers. The data infrastructure that OMSG builds and maintains, connects data centres globally.Its clients include technology companies, telecommunications equipment suppliers and telecommunications companies.