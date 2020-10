PETALING JAYA: The police can now issue compounds immediately to individuals who are not adhering to Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs), Senior Minister (Defence) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said.

“To make things easier for the police, the Attorney General’s Chambers has agreed to allow officers with rank of inspector and above to have the authority to issue compounds on the spot,” Ismail Sabri announced today via a live Facebook press conference from his home.

The compound for breaking Covid-19 SOPs is currently RM1,000.

He also reported that a total of 357 arrests were made yesterday for flouting regulations under the recovery movement control order (RMCO).

Of this number, 320 were issued compounds, 35 were remanded for further investigations and two were released on police bail.

He added that 167 were caught for not wearing face masks, 123 for not recording the personal contact details of patrons to their businesses, 34 who failed to observe a physical distance of one metre, 23 for failing to provide valid travel documents and five were arrested for leaving an area designated as under conditional movement control order without permission and five more for breaking their self-quarantine orders.

The arrests were made after 52,317 inspections were carried out.

“Security personnel have also arrested 38 undocumented migrants, two boat skippers and four suspected smugglers under Ops Benteng which is aimed at preventing illegal entry into the country,” he said.