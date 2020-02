“YOU’RE FIRED” may be the new catchphrase that Chatri Sityodtong (pix) will be famous for in addition to his contributions to the mixed martial arts scene in Asia.

Chatri Sityodtong, CEO of Asia’s top mixed martial arts promotion ONE Championship, has announced on Facebook that he will be hosting the next season of The Apprentice.

The CEO said that 16 contestants from around the world will compete in business challenges - where one will win US$250,000 and a job right under Chatri at ONE Championship’s headquarters.

The show which will be known as The Apprentice: ONE Championship edition will see Chatri as a mentor to the contestants, teaching them his “follow your heart” philosophy. He said, “As your mentor, I am going to teach you how to do good in the world by following your heart and how to make more money than you ever imagined possible through my win-win philosophy.”

He also appealed to potential applicants with details on how to apply to be a contestant. All interested participants would have to do is post a 1-minute video saying why Chatri should choose them on Instagram.

Adding that he doesn’t care about paper qualifications, the CEO said, As a CEO, I don’t care about paper qualifications, education, experience, CVs, race, gender, religion, sexual orientation, social status, nationality, color, or any of society’s typical stuff. I embrace diversity, and I celebrate differences,”

“We are ONE.”