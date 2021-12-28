One dead, five injured in barge fire

GEORGE TOWN: A welder died while five others suffered minor injuries after the barge they were repairing exploded before catching fire at the Gat Lebuh Macallum shipyard in Weld Quay, here today.

In the 10.45 am incident, Yaser Abdullah, 60, who suffered severe burns in the blaze died while receiving treatment at the Penang Hospital at about 2 pm.

Penang Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) director, Saadon Mokhtar, said firefighters arrived at the scene about 10 minutes after receiving a distress call and found six men, aged 35 to 72, caught in a fire involving an empty barge.

“The fire destroyed about 20 per cent of the barge structure,” he told reporters at the scene.

Saadon said the blast also caused a tremor that could be felt up to two kilometres.

“We believe that there was gas vapour in the compartment below the area where the victims were conducting repair works and welding sparks may have triggered the explosion,” he said.

Saadon said the other five victims were sent to the Penang Hospital for treatment.

The fire was brought under control at 11.08 am and was put out completely about 20 minutes later, he said.

Saadon added that JBPM advised the management to take precautionary measures, especially when working on the dangerous parts of the barge, to avoid similar incidents in the future.-Bernama