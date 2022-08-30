One dead, four others escape without injuries as car plunges into ravine

SEGAMAT: A five-year-old child (boy) died when a car plunged into a ravine at Jalan Buloh Kasap-Jalan Kuala Paya, near here today.

Segamat fire and rescue department assistant superintendent Muhammad Hazim Abd Razak said six firefighters and a fire engine was deployed to the scene after receiving an emergency call.

Upon arrival at the scene of the accident, fire fighters saw a Perodua Kancil in a ravine that was about 20 feet deep.

“We believe there were five people in the car. On of the victims, a child was trapped and pinned to the back seat of the car while four others had scrambled out without major injuries.

“The child, Rizz Haikal Ereyentoo was pinned to the seat and we had to use special tools to remove the child but was pronounced dead by a medical assistant from Klinik Kesihatan Buloh Kasap,” he said in a statement today.

Muhammad Hazim said the body of the child was handed to the police for further action while four others, comprising a woman and three children escaped without injuries.-Bernama