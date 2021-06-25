One died, six injured after factory van skids into ditch

SEREMBAN: A female factory worker was killed while six others were injured when the workers’ van they were travelling in skidded into a ditch at KM14 Jalan Labu Batu 8, near here this morning.

The woman, S.Selvarani, 54, who was pinned in the rear seat, was pronounced dead by the paramedics who were rushed to the scene.

In a statement, state Fire and Rescue Department assistant director (Operations), Ahmad Mukhlis Mokhtar, said there were five women and two men, including the driver, in the van when the mishap occurred at 7 am.

All victims were taken to Tuanku Ja’afar Hospital and the case has been handed over to the police for further action. -Bernama