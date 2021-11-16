One freed, another gets death for highway robbery

PUTRAJAYA: The Court of Appeal today upheld the conviction and death sentence on a lorry attendant for discharging a firearm during a highway robbery.

A three-member bench comprising Justices Datuk Nor Bee Ariffin, Datuk K. Gunalan and Datuk Hashim Hamzah dismissed the appeal brought by Ahmad Farid Mohamad Nasir against his conviction and death sentence.

Justice Nor Bee said the court was satisfied that there was no plain error of law and facts in the decision of the High Court judge in convicting Ahmad Farid of the charge.

“On the facts and evidence as a whole, we find that the appellant’s (Ahmad Farid’s) conviction is safe,“ she said.

Meanwhile, odd job worker Khairul Ikhwan Mohammad Kassim who was jointly charged with Ahmad Farid, was spared the gallows after the court acquitted and discharged him of the charge following the prosecution's decision not to challenge his appeal.

Deputy public prosecutor Ku Hayati Ku Haron, appearing for the prosecution, informed the court that she was not challenging Khairul Ikhwan's appeal.

In the court's decision, Justice Nor Bee said Khairul Ikhwan's appeal against the High Court's decision in convicting and sentencing him to death was set aside as the court found that his conviction was unsafe.

Ahmad Farid and Khairul Ikhwan, both aged 30, were appealing against the May 31, 2019 High Court decision which found them guilty of the charge of discharging a firearm with the intention to cause death to a senior civil servant, Nazaruddin Harun while committing robbery.

Nazaruddin was shot on the hip during the robbery.

The two were charged under Section 3 of the Firearms (Increased Penalty) Act 1971.

According to the charge sheet, both were accused of committing the offence at 7.5 KM, South Klang Valley Expressway (SKVE), Sepang district, Selangor at 11.45 pm on Jan 5, 2014.

Ahmad Farid has another chance to appeal, that is to the Federal Court.

Both men were represented by lawyer, Datuk N. Sivananthan.-Bernama