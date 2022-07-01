One-gold target within reach of rhythmic gymnasts: MGF

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Gymnastics Federation (MGF) is confident that Malaysia’s three rhythmic gymnasts to the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games have the potential to realise the country’s target of winning one gold.

MGF honorary secretary Afrita Ariany Nasril said Koi Sie Yan(pix), Ng Joe Ee and Izzah Amzan have their strengths in their favourite apparatuses and could land a gold.

“All the gymnasts have their own strengths and it depends on the jury and athletes on competition day.

“The three have been having very solid training and preparations since December last year, followed by SEA Games exposure in Hanoi last month,” she told reporters after a visit by Commonwealth Games chef de mission Datuk Shahrul Zaman Yahya here today.

Meanwhile, SEA Games gold medallist Sie Yan said the national gymnastics squad would undergo their final centralised training in Baku, Azerbajian before going to the Commonwealth Games.

“The momentum will be very good because the environment and facilities there are better than here,” said the 23-year-old athlete.

Meanwhile, Shahrul Zaman expressed satisfaction with the three gymnasts’ performance at the recent Asian championship in Pattaya, Thailand.-Bernama