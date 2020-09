KUALA LUMPUR: A passenger was injured when a Komuter and ETS train grazed each other near the Kuang Station near here, today.

Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) chief executive officer Datuk Kamarulzaman Zainal said another 29 Komuter and 93 ETS passengers, however, were unhurt in the incident which occurred at about 6.37 pm.

He said the Komuter train was on its way from Tanjung Malim to the Sungai Buloh Station while the ETS train was heading from the Padang Besar Station to KL Sentral when the incident occurred.

“Another track between the Sungai Buloh Station and Rawang Station remains unobstructed and can still be used for other train services. We expect a slight delay for the train services,“ he said.

“The passenger who suffered a minor injury to the hand was given emergency treatment by KTMB staff at the Kuang Station before resuming the journey to the Sungai Buloh Station,“ he said in a statement.

Kamarulzaman said the ETS passengers involved were also transferred to the next train to continue their journey to their respective destinations, and KTMB was actively carrying out repair works at the scene.

He added that a detailed investigation had been initiated to identify the cause of the incident, while all relevant agencies including the Land Public Transport Agency (APAD) had been informed of the investigation. -Bernama