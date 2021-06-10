One killed, another seriously injured after home-made bomb explodes

SIBU: Police in the Meradong district near here are still investigating the incident whereby a motorcyclist was killed while his pillion rider was seriously injured after an explosive device they were carrying exploded yesterday afternoon.

Meradong police chief DSP Sekam Anoi said Lawrence Lujang, 23, died at the scene near a longhouse in Jalan Sungai Pidi in the district while his pillion rider, identified as Ching Lamba, 53, was seriously injured in the legs and thighs and taken to to the Sarikei Hospital for treatment.

“Police received a call from the public at about 6.24 pm informing that a loud explosion was heard on the road leading to the Mandau longhouse in Bakong,“ he said in a statement here today.

He said the case has been classified under Section 5 of the Explosives Act 1957 and preliminary information obtained found that the device carried by the two men was believed to be homemade and to be used to hunt animals in a nearby forest.

“Investigations are still underway to identify the type and method used to make the explosive device. The police take this act seriously as it did not only endanger themselves but also the public,” he said. -Bernama