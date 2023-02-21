One killed, six injured in motorcycle crash on LEKAS Highway

SEREMBAN: A man was killed while six others were injured after the motorcycles they were riding on involved in a crash at KM38.8 of the Kajang-Seremban Expressway (LEKAS) southbound yesterday.

Seremban district police chief ACP Nanda Maarof said in the 3 am incident, the 19-year-old victim who was travelling in a group from Nilai to Seremban sustained serious head injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, while the six others, who sustained injuries on their faces and bodies, were sent to Tuanku Ja’afar Hospital for further treatment.

“The accident occurred when the victim’s Honda RS150 motorcycle collided with another motorcycle, causing both of them to lose control and fall,” he said in a statement today.

Nanda said five motorcycles, each driven by men aged 17 to 20 from the same group, collided with the two motorcycles.

The case is being investigated under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Nanda said police were tracking down witnesses, urging individuals involved in the accident to come forward to assist in the investigation. -Bernama