One kilo rice packs at RM2.60 to be available in local markets soon

PUTRAJAYA: One-kilogramme (kg) rice packs selling at RM2.60 per pack will be available in local markets soon.

Ministry of Agriculture and Food Industries' Padi and Rice Regulatory Division director-general Azman Mahmood said the initiative will provide more options for consumers to obtain their supply of rice at lower prices compared to the five kg and 10 kg packs currently in the market.

The production of the one-kg pack is the initiative of the division (acronym KPB) and Padiberas Nasional Bhd (Bernas), he said.

Azman said the KPB state directors’ meeting decided yesterday to implement the initiative to enable consumers to obtain the one-kg rice packs at supermarkets and grocery shops.

“During the Covid-19 pandemic, we found there were those affected who had a hard time obtaining rice,” he told Bernama when contacted here today.

Azman said the one-kg rice pack, which contains a mix of local and imported rice, would be launched together with local fragrant rice under the Large-Scale SMART Padi Fields (SMART SBB) programme soon.

The SMART SBB programme, which combines contract or rented agricultural fields to boost productivity and income, involves several pioneer companies that will function as project managers.

Farmers who join the SMART SBB programme through a group, cooperative or farmers association will negotiate with the companies to determine which variety of padi to plant, including white rice, hybrid rice, fragrant rice or organic rice.

Azman said that yesterday’s meeting also agreed that action under the Padi and Rice Regulation Act 1994 (Act 522) would be taken against individuals who hoard legal padi seeds and retailers who sell padi seed above the ceiling price of RM35 for every 20 kg.

“We agreed to intensify enforcement to ensure the wellbeing of 300,000 farmers throughout the country as well as consumers,” he said.-Bernama