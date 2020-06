TELUK INTAN: The MY30 programme introduced under the National Economic Recovery Plan (PENJANA) for public transportation under the supervision of Prasarana Malaysia Bhd (Prasarana) will benefit approximately one million users in the Klang Valley, daily.

Prasarana chairman Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman (pix) said the programme will cover LRT, MRT, KL Monorail and Rapid KL bus services.

“Every month about 30 million users are using all of these services,“ he told reporters after visiting flood victims at Teluk Intan Municipal Council Hall in Langkap here today.

Tajuddin, who is also Pasir Salak MP, said public transportation users can enjoy travel passes without limit for only RM30 per month which could lessen the burden related to transportation costs among the people.

However, he said details of the programme would be announced at the launch event scheduled for June 16. -Bernama