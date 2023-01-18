One-stop centre to coordinate agriculture-related matters in Sabah: MAFS

KOTA KINABALU: The Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (MAFS) has proposed a one-stop centre in Sabah to coordinate agriculture-related matters between the ministry and the state government.

Its Deputy Minister Chan Foong Hin (pix) said the one-stop centre will house all MAFS agencies and departments’ representatives to coordinate the latest information regarding the ministry and state government’s initiatives in agriculture.

“In Sabah, some parts of the sector are under the state government, while others, such as the provision of grants, are under the federal government. So that’s why I think it’s better to create a one-stop centre,” he told reporters after delivering the ministry’s 2023 New Year’s message here today.

He also said that the one-stop centre to be created in Kota Kinabalu could serve as a channel to gather feedback from the people.

In the meantime, Chan said Agrobank had allocated RM10 million for two programmes, namely Young Agropreneurs and Community Gardens in Sabah.

Agrobank chief executive officer Datuk Tengku Ahmad Badli Shah Raja Hussin said the financing facility is open to youths aged 40 and below.

Some 200 participants are expected to benefit from the facility, and those interested can submit their application at the nearest Agrobank branch, he added. -Bernama