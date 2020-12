KUALA LUMPUR: Individuals who do not have an identity card have been given a one-year period to submit valid documents to enable them to obtain citizenship, the Dewan Rakyat was told today.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin (pix) said the issue had been going on for so long, inviting various problems including being politicised by certain parties.

“It is illogical for individuals over the age of 63 still do not have an identity card. Therefore, they will be given a period of one year to apply using evidence or valid documents,“ he said when winding up the debate on Supply Bill 2021 at the committee stage for the ministry.

Meanwhile, he assured that the infrastructure facilities of the police stations as well as the welfare of police officers will always be given priority.

The Dewan Rakyat approved the 2021 Supply Bill for the ministry at committee stage after being debated by 12 MPs, six each from the government and opposition blocs.

The sitting continues tomorrow. — Bernama