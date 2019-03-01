Online application system for commercial vehicles being developed: Loke

JELEBU: The application system which will allow commercial vehicle owners to apply or renew their road licenses online, is expected to be implemented this year, said Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook (pix).

He said efforts were being made in that direction and the ministry was in the midst of identifying a vendor to develop the system.

“We definitely have a need for the online service to cater to those who want to apply or renew their licenses for commercial vehicles urgently and the situation has become more critical as we have seen tempers running high at the counters,“ he told a news conference after the launch of the free bus services for students at selected schools in Jelebu and Jempol districts here today.

He was commenting on a video clip which has made its rounds on social media, showing a customer telling off a counter staff at the Land Public Transport Agency (APAD) in Kelana Jaya recently.

Meanwhile on the shortage of manpower at APAD, Loke said the ministry was waiting for approval from the Public Service Department (PSD) to fill up the vacancies.

“The Kelana Jaya APAD which serves Klang Valley residents is in dire need of staff right now.”

“We have selected 37 candidates but have not obtained approval from the PSD,” he said while urging customers not to treat counter staff harshly.

“We apologise for the inconvenience caused but for now we will try to find ways to ease the workload,“ said Loke. — Bernama