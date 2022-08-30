Online businessman pleads not guilty to cheating another online businessman RM201,000

PASIR MAS: An online business owner pleaded not guilty at the Magistrates Court here today, to 10 charges of deceiving another online businessman who allegedly suffered losses amounting to RM201,000 between May and September last year.

Mazlan Ahmad, 29, pleaded not guilty to all the charges against him in front of magistrate Rais Imran Hamid.

According to the charge sheet, the accused had deceived Syed Syarif Syed Abdullah, 23, by impersonating himself as 'Tengku Dani Shah' and convinced Syed to bank in RM201,000 to an account owned by Mohd Razalan Ishak, 36.

The offence had allegedly taken place at the Hong Leong Bank and Maybank at Kampung Gual Tinggi, Rantau Panjang between May 31 and Sept 2, 2021.

The accused is charged under Section 419 of the Penal Code which provides for up to seven years jail or fine or both if convicted.

The prosecution was led by Deputy Public Prosecutor Nur Akmal Mohd Bakri while the accused was represented by Wan Mohd Ikram Wan Ibrahim.

Earlier, Nur Akmal sought bail at RM5,000 for each charge for fear that the accused may elope if the bail was low while Wan Mohd Ikram urged the court to set a minimum amount because the accused only earns about RM1,500 through his online business and need to look after his parents.

Magistrate Rais set bail at RM25,000 for all the charges with four sureties and set Sept 28, for remention of the case.-Bernama