Online fraud: More than 80 individuals nabbed, items worth almost RM800,000 seized

LUMUT: Eighty-three individuals were arrested after being suspected of being involved in an online fraud syndicate in several raids around the Manjung district, on Monday.

Perak police chief Datuk Mior Faridalathrash Wahid(pix) said of the number, 59 were men and 14 women comprising locals and 10 Chinese nationals including a woman, all of whom were between 17 and 54 years old.

“The modus operandi carried out by the syndicate is to offer fraudulent movie tickets shown in Hong Kong and offer non-existent jobs with salary offers of up to RM800 a day.

“This syndicate is believed to be carrying out several types of fraudulent activities and targeting victims abroad,“ he said at a press conference on the successful arrest at the Manjung district police headquarters here today.

According to him, the results of the investigation found that this syndicate had been operating in the location for two months by making the home stay house in this area a call centre cum accommodation for workers including newly recruited ones.

“Preliminary investigations also found that this syndicate has several groups that are divided into several call centres carrying out different online frauds according to the given modus operandi.

“The case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code and Section 120B of the Penal Code.

He said among the items seized in the raid were two Mercedes and Perodua Myvi, various types of mobile phones, laptops and cash, all estimated to be worth almost RM800,000.

According to him, all those arrested were remanded for three days starting yesterday.-Bernama