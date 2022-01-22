Online gambling, drug abuse affecting mental health of MAF personnel

KOTA SAMARAHAN: Chief of Army General Tan Sri Zamrose Mohd Zain(pix) indicated today online gambling addiction was one of the leading causes of mental health issues among some Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) personnel, resulting in erratic behaviour and even fatalities.

He said a joint study undertaken by the Malaysian army and the Royal Air Force (RMAF) found that the mental health and productivity of its personnel was affected when plagued by financial problems due to their online gambling addiction.

“Online gambling is the number one reason how army personnel lose their money and the other reason is drug abuse. These are the two main reasons that cause our personnel to act out of control and do all sorts of erratic things,” he said at a press conference here today after attending the 39th Sarawak and Sabah Zone Public University Army Officers Reserve Training Unit (PALAPES) commissioning ceremony at Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (UNIMAS).

He said the army had several methods to overcome the problem, including organising year-round counselling sessions for personnel.

“One thing that can reduce the problem is faith. It doesn’t matter what religion, If their faith is strong, they can definitely control themselves and not commit those acts. We also have psychologists as well as the Armed Forces Religious Corps (Kagat),” he said.

The country was recently shaken by two shooting cases involving armed forces personnel, the first where four RMAF personnel were killed at the HANDAU Officers' Hall at the Kota Samarahan camp, and the second where an army personnel shot himself after shooting at his in-law at Kampung Kolong 1, Sungai Tengah, Jalan Matang in Kuching.

Meanwhile, Zamrose said another 10 control posts will be built next year along the Malaysia-Indonesia border (Sarawak-Kalimantan) to balance the guard posts built by the neighbouring country.

“The government had requested we build additional posts. We are not competing with Kalimantan but only to balance the equation with the Indonesia side and it also shows that we are serious about controlling our borders,” he said.

Currently, there are 10 guard posts along the Sarawak-Kalimantan border, including four under construction in Papang Upan (Bau) Sungai Pauh (Serian), Batu Kaya (Lubok Antu) and Tapak Megah (Kapit).-Bernama